Jaibhimnagar residents demand free tap connections

Aurangabad: The citizens of Jaibhimnagar area of Town Hall are protesting for the demand of giving free water connection to the residents on the new water line constructed in the area.

The municipal corporation has requested them to apply for the Amnesty scheme, which allows citizens to pay a fee in order to get their illegal connection authorized. However, the citizens are adamant on the demand and have continued to protest in front of the smart city office. Meanwhile, the municipal administration is firm that no unauthorized tap connection will be given out.