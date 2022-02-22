Jain alert group bags state level award

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

The Jain Alert Group, Aurangabad branch has bagged the state level first prize for performing social and religious services in Covid-19 crisis.

The group has more than 400 branches across the country with an organization of 40,000 youth and works selflessly. In the year 2020-2021, the group members distributed masks, food donation, breakfast arrangement for government officials and police administration, counseling of corona positive patients, their meals, care of family, service to priests of all sects, Gau seva, financial assistance to families and supplies of essential items. Large scale work was done through Aurangabad branch of Jain Alert Group in Aurangabad district. The trophy was presented by Kalpesh Shah, governor-general, Jain Alert Group in a programme held in Gujarat. Members Prakash Kocheta, Ashish Kumar Bothra, Nitu Jain, Nilesh Jain, Siddharth Sanghvi and Hardik Jain accepted the award.