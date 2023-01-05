Jain community members welcome Centre’s decision on Sammed Shikharji

Aurangabad: Members of the Jain community welcomed the decision of the Central Government to halt all tourism activities at the religious shrine Sammed Shikharji in Jharkhand State.

It may be noted that Jain community members have been agitating in different parts of the country for the past several days against the decision of the Jharkhand Government to declare the important shrine of the Jain community as a tourist destination.

In the city, Sakal Jain Samaj (SJS) submitted a memorandum to the divisional commissioner on December 21. The community members were preparing to take out a morcha. However, the Central Government withdrew the decision of tourist destination today.

SJS General secretary Mahaveer Patni said that the community members had submitted a memorandum to J P Nadda, the BJP National President, during his recent visit to the city. J P Nadda had assured the SJS delegation of taking a decision in the next five days.

“Nadda was found true to his words. We are grateful to the Central Government. But, we will pursue our demand to declare Sammed Shikharji a religious shrine by the Government,” he added.

President of Khandelwal Digamber Jain Mandir of Raja Bazaar Lalit Patni said that he welcomed the decision of the Central Government, but, there is still confusion on some of the points given in the orders. He said that it was mentioned in the orders that a five-member committee should take the decision. President of Shri Vardhman Shwetambar Sthanakwasi Jain Shravak Sangh, Jhumberlal Pagariya said that 20 Tirthankaras of Jain Samaj attained salvation at Sammed Shikharji. He said that he is happy that the Centre had changed the decision.