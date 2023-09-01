Jain Gurukul's Rakshabandhan celebration unveils spiritual insights

Chhapati Sambhajinagar: In a vibrant Rakshabandhan celebration at Bhagwan Parswanath Brahmachari Ashram Jain Gurukul recently, spiritual leaders including Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj, Sandhan Sagarji Maharaj, and Durlabh Sagarji Maharaj shared profound wisdom.

Sandhan Sagarji Maharaj highlighted the festival's significance, emphasizing the balance between seeking protection and avoiding excessive constraints, drawing parallels with nature.

He used the metaphor of a snake in a cage to illustrate that bound entities pose no threat, underlining the potential for liberation.

Durlabh Sagarji Maharaj added historical context, mentioning Queen Karnavati's rakhi to Emperor Humayun in 1697, symbolizing the festival's historical relevance.

The celebration's social, religious, cultural, and moral importance was also emphasized. Large number of community members were present on the occasion.