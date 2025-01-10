Jain Tag exhibition celebrates Makar Sankranti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A vibrant Makar Sankranti Special Exhibition, organized by the Jain Tag Group, captured the attention of the city on January 9th and 10th. Held at Agrasen Bhavan in CIDCO, the event drew a large crowd and offered a delightful collection of products and treats, leaving visitors thoroughly impressed.

The exhibition was inaugurated by prominent guests, including Ashuji Darda, Sandeepji Singh, and Harleen Kaur Singh. Mrs. Food Rite served as the main sponsor of the event. A key highlight of the exhibition was the announcement of the newly elected officebearers of including president Jain Tag Group Shweta Kasliwal, vice president Purva Kasliwal, Secretary Jayshree Lohade, and treasurer Shweta Gangwal. The event was graced by influential figures such as the president of the Khandelwal Jain community Mahavirji Patni, Alpa Vikas Jain, chairperson of Navjeevan School Sharmila Gandhi, CA Rupali Mule, Lalit Patni and Pramod Patni graced the event. With an impressive showcase of products and an array of mouthwatering treats, the exhibition became a memorable experience for everyone in attendance.