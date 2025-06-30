Jalna panel questions 14 hospital staff

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the case of a 20-year-old woman’s death due to alleged medical negligence during a cesarean surgery, the district hospital’s internal probe panel has been scrapped.

A new expert committee from Jalna has taken over the investigation.

The four-member panel gynecologist Dr Pragya Kulkarni, anesthesiologist Dr Pradeep Kulkarni, medical officer Dr Ashish Devle, and pathologist and transfusion officer Dr Rajendra Shejul visited the district hospital on June 25. They recorded written statements from 14 staffers, including surgeons and nurses involved in the procedure. The panel will now review the treatment given after the woman was referred to Ghati Hospital, including surgical details and the postmortem report. A final report will be submitted after the review.

The case

Priyanka Gangwe (20,Vishrantinagar), was admitted to the district hospital for delivery on June 2. She underwent a cesarean section and gave birth to a baby boy. Her health deteriorated post-surgery, and she was referred to Ghati Hospital on June 3, where another surgery was performed. She died on June 8 during treatment. Her family has alleged that a surgical error during the first procedure led to intestinal perforation, demanding criminal charges against the doctors. The case is now under formal investigation.