Jalna story

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday. Danve said the MVA is making a hue and cry of coal shortage, if the State government had prepared a plan in advance, it would not have faced power shortage. The Centre has enough coal and we have never refused to give coal to the state. The country produces 80 per cent of coal and 20 per cent of coal import by power companies. The state government was blaming the centre for the shortage of coal, making a hue and cry. Though Maharashtra owes Rs 3000 crore to the Centre for the purchase of the coal, we never refused to provide coal. The state government should have made storage of coal. It is not the Centre’s responsibility to provide power, it is the onus on the state government to supply electricity to farmers and industrialists. The state government should purchase power from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, he said