Jalna teacher seeks interest on delayed retirement benefits

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the then chief officer and education officer of the Jalna municipal council in response to a petition filed by retired teacher Surekha Sane through Advocate DB Pawar. The petition seeks interest on delayed payment of retirement benefits. The next hearing on the case will be held on March 27, 2024.

According to the petition, Surekha Sane was appointed as an assistant teacher in the Jalna district through Zilla Parishad in 1983. In 1998, her service was transferred to a school under the Jalna municipal council. Upon retirement on February 28, 2022, Pawar was entitled to receive pension, gratuity, and other retirement benefits as per government rules.

However, the authorities withheld her retirement benefits in 2022 citing outstanding loans from Badnapur tehsil credit society taken in 2002. After a complaint to the State Human Rights Commission, Sane eventually received her benefits. The petition states that she was not compensated for the delay in payment by way of interest.

The Aurangabad Bench has directed the issuance of a notice to the aforementioned officials from the Jalna municipal council.