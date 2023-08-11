Jalna’s pharmacy, ITI students burgle shop

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two friends studying in Pharmacy and ITI colleges in Jalna burgled a shop in the Connaught Place area, a few days back. The CCTV footage of the theft was shown on the TV news channels. Their parents recognized them from the footage and produced them before the Cidco police station PI Ashok Giri. The accused have been identified as Abhishek Raju Ridhe (21) and Aditya Anil Ughade (19, both residents of Indewadi, Jalna).

Police said, Renuka Multi Services and Mobile shopee of Connaught Vyapari Sanghata president Dnyaneshwar Kharde was burgled on July 30. The thieves stole articles worth lakhs of rupees. A case was registered with the Cidco police station, but the police were not able to trace the thieves.

The news spread to the parents of these students on August 6 through newspapers and TV news channels. When they asked both these boys, they confessed that they have burgled the shop.

Abhishek is an ITI student while Aditya is a pharmacy student. Abhishek’s father had recently given him a sport bike. Both of them were addicted to liquor. On the theft day, they drank liquor and came to the city on a bike. Just for fun, they broke the lock of the shop with a stone and stole the articles. When they saw the police, they hide the articles at a deserted place.