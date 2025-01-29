Jalsa 2024-25 at Cambridge School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cambridge School celebrated its much anticipated 27th Annual Celebrations – JALSA, recently. Special inspector general of police, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Virendra Mishra was the chief guest. Chairman Collins Albuquerque and principal Flavia Albuquerque welcomed the chief guest.

IG Mishra addressed the gathering with an inspiring speech, emphasizing the importance of holistic education. He applauded the students for their remarkable stage performances and honoured the academic toppers and achievers in sports and extracurricular activities by awarding them trophies of merit and excellence in a prize distribution ceremony.

The evening unfolded with a series of captivating performances that showcased the incredible talents of students leaving the audience spellbound. The annual report was presented by the principal highlighting the achievements and milestones of the academic year. The programme ended with the national anthem.