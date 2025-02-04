Jan-25 admisison session process starts in IGNOU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process for the first year of different undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the city centre of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) started. The last date of admission at the city-Vivekanand College is February 15. The admission process for the second and third years has started. The candidates of SC/ST will get free admission to degree level, certificate, and postgraduate diploma courses.

The names of some of the courses are as follows BCA, BA, B Com, BSW, M A (English, Hindi, MSW, Psychology, History, Economics, Hindi, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Commerce, Rural Development), PG Diploma (Translation, Gandhi and Peace Studies, Rural Development, Journalism and Mass Communication, Higher Education, Disaster Management, Book Publishing, Tourism, Creative Writing in English).

Principal Dr D R Shengule and city coordinator Dr Nagnath Totawad appealed to students to go through the common prospectus or visit the city centre of the university from 4 pm to 7 pm between Tuesday and Saturday.