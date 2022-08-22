Janmashtami at The Evolving Minds

Aurangabad, August 22:

The little Evolvers at The Evolving Minds Preschool celebrated Janmashtami. The celebration started with the teachers playing the role of Krishna, Kansa, Vasudev, Devki, Yashoda enacting the story of Janmashtami which kids enjoyed a lot and learnt that the good always wins over the evil. Later, kids enjoyed Dahi handi and danced on the beats of Govinda Govinda.

The beautifully decorated idol of Lord Krishna was worshipped by the teachers and children. The kids were dressed as Radha and Krishna.