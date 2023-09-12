Janmashtami celebrations at Chaitanya Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Janmashtami was celebrated at Chaitanya Valley International School, Karmad with great enthusiasm.

The students of pre-primary and primary came dressed as Radha and Krishna. A colorful programme was organised by the children and staff wherein students presented songs and dance performances. The school was decorated with flowers. The students were enlightened about the importance of Janmashtami and birth of Lord Krishna, his naughty childhood days and participation in Mahabharat and Bhagavad Gita.

The students were overjoyed when they broke the ‘Dahi Handi’ (pot of butter and curd). The celebration created awareness about Indian tradition, custom and culture.