Jarange claims of battling for Maratha reservation alone with community support

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maratha reservation movement leader, Manoj Jarange underlined, “ The leaders from the OBC community across all political parties have united against the Maratha reservation. The Maratha leaders should take note of it. Though I feel isolated in this battle for reservation, the community members' strong backing empowers me. Hence I will fight till the end."

Jarange, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, while addressing media persons on Monday, asserted that the Maratha and Kunbi communities are the same and acknowledging this fact the state government has already issued a circular 20 years ago. Numerous official documents include references to the Kunbi community. Hence, our only demand is to include the Maratha community in the OBC category. The government should immediately issue certificates to those whose records have been found. We have given time to the state government until July 13 to apply the same kinship law (sage soyere kayda) to the Maratha community.

Trusting the minister Shambhuraj Desai, Jarange declared that he would not respond to any leader's criticism until July 13, as per Desai's request. He also criticised the minister Vikhe Patil for not supporting the community despite being a Maratha himself.

Box

Minister Bhujbal's incendiary speech in Pune

Accusing Minister Chhagan Bhujbal of inciting the OBC community by saying, "Swords have been rusted, sharpen them," during a speech in Pune, Jarange claimed this was intended to provoke conflicts (riots) between the Maratha and OBC communities in the state. Why should we remain silent then? I appeal to the Maratha community to stay vigilant as Bhujbal’s rhetoric about swords is serious, warned Jarange.

Complete all tasks before July 6

A peace rally has been organised from July 6 to 13 to raise awareness about the reservation. Hence Jarange urged community members to complete their tasks before July 6 and participate in large numbers in this awareness rally.