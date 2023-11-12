Jarange consoles family of deceased

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Manoj Jarange Patil, the Maratha reservation leader consoled the family members of Ganesh Kuber at Apatgaon on Sunday. Ganesh committed suicide by hanging himself for the Maratha reservation.

He sympathised with the parents, wife and brother of the deceased.

“The sacrifice of Ganesh given for the community will not go to waste. Ganesh’s wife will get a Government job as he will talk with the Government. Suicide is not the alternative for reservation. Youths of the community should support the struggle of the community,” he added.