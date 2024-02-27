Jarange demands impartial investigation by the SIT

First investigate who ordered lathi charge on peaceful protesters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following the recent incident of stone pelting on police at Antarwali Sarati, Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil has called for a thorough investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) while emphasizing the importance of impartiality in the process and first investigation into who ordered lathi charge on peaceful protesters.

Jarange Patil, currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar due to his deteriorating health from a hunger strike, addressed the media on Tuesday. He urged the government to ensure that the SIT investigates the matter objectively, aiming to uncover the truth behind the incident and discerning who is at fault.

Expressing concerns over the alleged use of excessive force by the police, Jarange Patil demanded an inquiry into the actions of law enforcement officers, including allegations of lathi charges and firing at women and children who were participating in a peaceful hunger strike at Natarwali Sarati. He accused the government of misusing power and targeting Maratha protesters unfairly.

Patil stressed the need for accountability, calling for an investigation into the ministers who ordered the police action. He also highlighted the importance of revealing any communications that occurred during the incident, including who contacted the protesters and the nature of the communication.

Not linked with Sharad Pawar

Responding to accusations linking him to political figures, particularly Sharad Pawar, Jarange Patil denied any association with the veteran politician. He clarified that his protest is not aligned with any specific political party or leader, emphasizing his dedication to the cause of Maratha reservation.

Apology to DCM Fadnavis

Addressing his previous remarks against deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Jarange Patil offered an apology, acknowledging the inappropriate nature of his statements. However, he affirmed that the protest for Maratha reservation would persist despite this apology.

Flaws in Maratha reservation

Patil criticized the flaws in the Maratha Reservation Act, calling for its improvement and implementation in line with the demand of Sage Soyare. He reiterated the community's demand for reservation within the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and urged against arbitrary decisions regarding reservation percentages.

Protest from March 3

Patil announced plans for a peaceful protest scheduled for March 3, reaffirming his commitment to the cause of securing reservation rights for the Maratha community.