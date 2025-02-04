Jarange demands ouster of Dhananjay Munde from state cabinet

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Minister Dhananjay Munde, who allegedly harbours gangs for extortion and murder, has been accused of massive corruption worth crores in farmers' schemes by social activist Anjali Damania, who presented evidence today. Hence, the Maratha reservation movement leader Manoj Jarange Patil, at a press conference on Tuesday, demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar immediately expel Munde from the cabinet and file criminal charges against him.

Jarange, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, while speaking to media persons said, “ It has been 58 days since the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, yet the accused Krishna Aandhale has still not been apprehended by the police. After the murder, some individuals were set free to destroy evidence related to the suspects Walmik Karad and his gang. Even today, Aandhale has not been found by the CID. Karad was always seen with Munde, which means the minister knew of all these incidents. Therefore, a murder case should be registered against Munde as well.

Jarange questioned why those who provided the car to the accused and those who threatened Santosh Deshmukh have not yet been arrested. He also questioned how long Mahadev Gite would be kept in jail and why he hasn't been released. He reiterated that the one plotting alongside the murderer is the bigger culprit. Let me know if you'd like to adjust anything—I'm here to help!

Jarange Patil said it is unfortunate for the state and Beed district that a corrupt minister, embezzling funds meant for farmers, remains in the cabinet.

Box

"...Then the youth supporting Ajit Dada will drift away."

Jarange mentioned that farmers have personally approached him, and said that Munde, who pretends to be a protector of the people, has not disbursed the subsidy funds for them under various schemes. He emphasized that Ajit Dada has a significant following among the youth. However, if the resignation of the corrupt Munde, who harbours criminal gangs, is not taken, this young support base will start distancing itself from him, warned Jarange.