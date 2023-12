Jaswant Kaur passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jaswant Kaur Amrik Singh Saluja, a resident of Beed bypass, passed away on Wednesday. She was 90 and leaves behind one son and extended family.

A funeral procession will be taken out from her residence at 11.30 am, on September 7.

The procession will reach Kailashnagar crematorium via Gurudwara Sri Guru Tegh Bahadar Langar Saheb.