Jawaharnagar PS files offence of abetting builder to commit suicide

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

In a follow up development, Dilip, the brother of noted builder Anil Agraharkar (who has committed suicide on Thursday morning) today lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar police station stating that his brother was cheated of Rs 68 lakh against assurance of granting a loan of Rs 30 crore. However, the loan was not sanctioned and the mediator was not returning the money as well. The situation trapped the builder into financial crisis and he ended his life on the second floor of his bungalow.

Acting upon the complaint, the police has registered an offence against one Bhagwat Yeshwant Chavan (resident of Shivdutt Housing Society, N-8 Cidco), said the police inspector Santosh Patil.

The death of CREDAI’s treasurer by suicide created sensation in the construction sector. The deceased’s brother in his complaint on Friday stated that as per Anil’s diary, the accused Chavan was to get him a loan of Rs 30 crore. Hence, against the work, he had taken Rs 68 lakh from the deceased in the form of cash and RTGS. Despite taking money, the accused did not helped in granting the loan. Hence to get rid of the situation, his brother has ended his life.

He further stated,” Anil was trying to get the loan from a bank for the past nine months. During this period, Akshay Salame (Paithan road) and Mahesh Gadekar (Yeola in Nasik) introduced him to Bhagwat Chavan. Chavan had demanded Rs 70 lakh against the sanctioning of Rs 30 crore loan. Hence Anil had given him Rs 68 lakh. Four days ago, Chavan had come to Anil’s house. He had said that he will give Rs 3 crore cash and Rs 6 crore through RTGS on the very second day. But he failed to keep his words. On the same day, Chavan took Anil to meet the manager of Ichalkaranji Bank and told to prevent’s bank’s action against Anil as we are giving loan of Rs 30 crore to him, stated the complainant. Acting upon the orders of PI Patil, API Dilip Chandan registered the case and handed it over to API Sudhir Wagh for further investigation.

Harassment from big tycoons

Anil was facing harassment from few big names of his profession. They were insisting him for the money. Their names will be surfaced during the investigation. Besides, the police on the basis of CDR of mobile, will investigate and find out the persons who were in touch with the deceased and who were harassing him, said the police sources.