Jawed Qureshi & Syed Gulam declared VBA candidates in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadu (VBA) on Wednesday declared the names of 10 candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections. The names of Jawed Qureshi and Syed Gulam Nabil from the district are on the list.

Qureshi was declared a candidate for the Central Assembly Constituency of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while Syed Gulam will be VBA candidate for Gangapur Assembly Constituency.

There is a possibility of imposing of Model Code of Conduct for Assembly election. So, the VBA started announcing the names of candidates. It already declared the names of 11 candidates two weeks ago. Today, the names of 10 more candidates were announced. Two candidates from the district are included in the list.