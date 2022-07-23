Jayakwadi dam at 87.62 per cent

Aurangabad, July 23:

Although the inflow into the Jayakwadi dam has reduced due to reduction in the discharge from the group of dams in Nashik district, the water storage in the dam reached 87.62 percent on Saturday.

The discharge from Darna, Kadwa, Waldevi, Gangapur Alandi and Bhojapur dams in Nashik district has been reduced to a large extent. In all, 12,507 cusec of water was being discharged from Nandur Madhmeshwar weir into Godavari river on Saturday. Due to this, the inflow to Jayakwadi dam has decreased. At present, there is an inflow of 15,121 cusec water into the dam. This is the first time in the history of the dam that the water storage in the month of July is more than 80 per cent.