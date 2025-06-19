Jayakwadi Dam under surveillance through 115 CCTV cameras

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Jayakwadi Dam is set to receive a robust security system with the installation of 115 CCTV cameras on every corner. This development follows a security audit conducted by the police six months ago. In response to the confidential report sent to the Water Resources Department (WRD), the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) has decided to strengthen the dam’s security infrastructure under the DRIP (Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project) scheme.

The Jayakwadi Dam has a wall stretching over 10 kilometers in length. After the police conducted the audit, the report was sent to the Superintending Engineer at CADA, which prompted swift action from the administration. The Central Government has allocated ₹93.98 crore under the DRIP scheme for the dam’s repairs. Various developmental works are being undertaken using this fund, some of which are still at the tendering stage.

In light of the police audit report, a separate allocation of ₹4.5 crore has been made specifically for strengthening the security of the project. This includes the installation of 115 CCTV cameras and the construction of 5 watchtowers. Sources confirm that the proposal is currently undergoing technical review.

The Superintending Engineer (CADA) Samadhan Sabbinwar said,"Following the police report, Jayakwadi Dam is being equipped with over 100 CCTV cameras as a security shield. Along with this, a proposal to construct 5 watchtowers has also been submitted. The proposal is currently with the Chief Engineer for approval."