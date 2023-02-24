Jaybhaye, 3 others cold bloodily killed Sanket

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Based on the statements of the witnesses and the evidence, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam argued in the session court on Friday that accused Sanket Jaybhaye and the other three accused cold-bloodedly murdered Sanket Kulkarni.

The final hearing on the murder case of Sanket Kulkarni, which has shaken the city, last year was held on Friday in the session court of judge D H Keluskar.

Adv Nikam argued on the statements of the witnesses Arvind Chavan, Shubham Dankh, Baliram Tupe, and complainant Vijay Wagh. Based on it, he mentioned that accused Sanket Jayebhaye and his accomplices Sanket Mache, Umar Patel and Vijay Chouk called Sanket Kulkarni at Kamgar Chowk and asked him to sit in their car. He sat in the car but got down the car soon and was going on his motorcycle. Then, Jaybhaye dashed his motorcycle. Then Mache, Patel, and Chouk asked Jaybhaye to run the car on Sanket Kulkarni. He then ran the car on him four to five times.

Adv Nikam said, at the time of the incident, witness Arvind Chavan has seen the incident. Jaybhaye ran a car on Sanket on four to five occasions, due to which he sustained injuries on his stomach, chest, and head. The accused dragged him and make him sit along a wall and then ran the car on him, due to which the wall collapsed. The crowd present there then pelted the car with stones. After seeing the incident, Chavan fainted and his friends took him home.

Answering the issue of delay in registering the statements of the complainant Vijay Wagh and other witnesses raised by the defense lawyers, Adv Nikam gave the reference of the supreme court case about the mental condition of the witnesses.

District public prosecutor Avinash Deshpande, Adv Siddharth Wagh assisted Adv Nikam. On behalf of the police PI Vikash Dhokare, Vittthal Chaskar, Janardan Nikam were present. Adv Rajesh Kale, Adv Nilesh Ghanekar, Adv Bhale appeared for the defense.