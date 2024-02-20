Jayshree Kasture no more

February 20, 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jayshree Kasture (74, Raghuveernagar) passed away on Tuesday. Her last rites were performed in the Kailasnagar crematorium. ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jayshree Kasture (74, Raghuveernagar) passed away on Tuesday. Her last rites were performed in the Kailasnagar crematorium. She is survived by three sons and extended family. She was the mother of journalist Jagdish Kasture.

