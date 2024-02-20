Jayshree Kasture no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 20, 2024 06:15 PM2024-02-20T18:15:02+5:302024-02-20T18:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jayshree Kasture (74, Raghuveernagar) passed away on Tuesday. Her last rites were performed in the Kailasnagar crematorium. She is survived by three sons and extended family. She was the mother of journalist Jagdish Kasture.