JEE-Main-22 registration date extended up to April 5

Aurangabad, April 2:

The registration date for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main– 2022 was extended up to April 5. The process of applying online began on March 1 and its last date was March 31.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the entrance test received numerous requests from the candidates to extend the last date because of the hardship faced by them.

Now, the aspirants of Engineering can apply up to April 5. The NTA holds the entrance test in different sessions for the convenience of students.

In the first session, the Agency was to conduct the examination on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The schedule of the first session of the test was revised. The revised schedule for session-I is April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4.

Box

Test has 2 papers

The JEE-Main comprises two papers. The paper-I is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses (B E and B Tech) at NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. The paper-II is held for admissions to B Arch and B-Planning courses in the country. The candidates will take the test in sessions for admissions in the academic session 2022-23.