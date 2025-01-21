JEE-Main to begin at 4 centres in CNS & Jalna today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

More than 25,000 students will appear for session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main–2025 to be conducted online by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at four centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna between January 22 and 30.

There will be two sessions in a day. The schedule of the first session is from 9 am to 12 noon while students of the second session will take the test in the examination between 3 pm and 6 pm.

The test comprises two papers, depending on the course selection. The NTA will hold the first session at different centres located in various cities throughout the country beginning on January 22.

More than 25,000 candidates will take JEE-Main up to January 30. An average of 3,200 candidates will be called daily for the examination at the four centres for both shifts.

Box

--Dates of examinations January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30

--Two centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

--Two centres in Jalna

--The first paper will be conducted from January 22 to 30 for the admissions to engineering and technology courses

--The second paper will held on January 28, 29 and 30 for the admissions to courses like B Arch, B Planning or both

Box

--The NTA urged the candidates to go through the instructions contained in the admit card or the Information Bulletin.

--The candidates are also required to ensure that the QR Code and the barcode are available on the admit card while downloading.

--All candidates should bring the photo ID as uploaded in the online application form and also mentioned in the admit card for proof of identity.

--In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card, may contact helpline (011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in)