JES A'bad chapter gets best chapter award

Aurangabad:

The Jain Engineer Society (JES) Aurangabad chapter has been honored with the ‘Best Chapter’ award at national level at the 15th National Convention of Jain Engineers Society Foundation held on November 20 at Kota, Rajasthan. More than 250 members from chapters across the country participated. In all, 30 members of Aurangabad chapter participated in the convention along with members of JES youth group JESA-NX. All the chapters presented their work and projects of the last year with details.

The chapter won the ‘Best Mega Event Award’ for the i-BIZ project. Also JESA-NX won the ‘Special Award for Appreciation’ for all the good work done during the last year. JESA president Sunil Sethi, secretary Shirish Khandare and JESA-Nx president Sawan Chudiwal and others were present.