JES city chapter honored with Megha project award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jain Engineers Society (JES), was honored with the best chapter award and Megha project award at the national level convention at Bhopal held recently. Around 350 engineers from all over the country participated in this convention.

City chapter has been receiving this award for the last 9 years. On this occasion, chapter president Piyush Gangwal said that this award has been received due to the tireless work and dedication of all the members. The JES NX chapter was also given the best project theme award of the year. Piyush Papadiwal and Savan Chudiwal accepted the award. Society secretary Prasad Jain, treasurer Manish Bunlia, Dipesh Kankaria, Mayur Gangwal and others were present.