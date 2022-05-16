JESA-Nx to hold prog on ‘The Future Technology’

May 16, 2022

Aurangabad, May 16: Jain Engineer's Society Aurangabad (JESA)-Nx will organise a programme on ‘The Future Technology: Artificial Intelligence, Machine ...

JESA-Nx to hold prog on ‘The Future Technology’

Aurangabad, May 16:

Jain Engineer's Society Aurangabad (JESA)-Nx will organise a programme on ‘The Future Technology: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning Blockchain Technology' online at 8.30 pm on May 17 as part of the first foundation day celebration of the organisation.

Ankita Sancheti, the owner and co-founder of Nanostuffs Technologies (Pune) guide the participants. JESA-Nx president Sawan Chudiwal, its secretary Piyush Papdiwal and treasurer Dipesh Kankaria have appealed to all to participate in the programme. For details, one may contact the society.

