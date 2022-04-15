Jesus' message of Forgiveness, need of the hour

Aurangabad, April 15:

The prayers of Good Friday were held in traditional way at various churches in the city today after a gap of two years due to the corona crisis.

The priests at all the churches explained the suffering undergone by Jesus while crucifixion and the meaning of the seven sentences uttered by him. They said that the message of forgiveness given by Jesus is needed to the world today.

When Jesus he was pinned to the cross, he prayed to the Lord to forgive those who inflicted him pain because they are not away of what they are doing. This message of forgiveness was given by him to the world around 2000 years back.

Rev Fr S S Battise gave the message of Good Friday at Christ Church at Cantonment. Pastorate Committee secretary James Ambildhage, treasurer Daniel Aswale, Bipin Ingals, Mahesh Shrisundar, Prashant Tidke, Amolik Brother, Sunita Battise, and others read the messages. The devotees sung devotional songs. alter Boys Jastin Khetre and Snehil Londhe conducted the proceedings.

Rev S Y Ghule conducted the prayers of Good Friday at Saint Philip Church. Prakash Nirmal, Sapna Bagire, Nitin Lalzare, Sneha Nirmal, Vijay Karke, Ruthmary Navgire, Marthbai Patole and Kalpana Nirmal read the messages. Prafulla Nirmal conducted concluding prayer. Secretary Rajendra Nirmal conducted the proceedings.

Captions

1)Rev Fr S S Battise giving message on Good Friday at Christ Church, Cantonment.

2)Devotees devotedly listening to the messages.

Youths enacting the suffering on the way to cross through a tableau.