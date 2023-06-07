Jewellery worth Rs 1L stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh kept in a cupboard of a house in Bajajnagar were stolen. The incident came to the fore on Tuesday. The house owner has expressed his suspicion of the daughter of his neighbour.

According to the complaint lodged by Rupali Sanjay Faltane, she was taking a bath on Tuesday morning. A minor girl of her neighbour came to her house and stole jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh from the cupboard.