Jewellery worth Rs 3L stolen from house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves entered a locked house of a plumber, who had gone on a pilgrimage with his family members and made off with jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh at Raje Sambhaji Colony on Pisadevi Road between May 18 and 20.

Police said, complainant Bhausaheb Gondal (55) had gone on a pilgrimage with his family members. Taking advantage of this situation, thieves broke into the locked house and stole jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh.

When the Gondal family returned on May 20, they found that the lock of the door was broken and the door was open. Bhausaheb lodged a complaint with the Harsul police station. PI Amol Devkar and other officers went and inspected the spot. PSI Rafiq Shaikh is further investigating the case.