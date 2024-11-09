Jewelry worth 4.5 tolas and Rs 1.2 lakh cash stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into the home of a nurse who was visiting her parents, stealing 4.5 tolas of gold jewellery and Rs 1.2 lakh in cash. The incident occurred Friday night in the N-12 area. A case has been registered at the Cidco police station.

Vrushali Doifode (51), an in-charge sister at the government hospital, went to her parent's house in N-9 on Thursday at 6.30 pm, locking her home in the Shiladeep Complex on VIP Road. During her absence, thieves broke the safety gate and main door locks, entered her home and stole 4.5 tolas of gold jewellery and Rs1.2 lakh in cash after breaking open a cupboard locker. Despite the building having a security guard, the thieves managed to carry out the theft. A case has been registered at the Cidco police station.