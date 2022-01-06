JIH hosts programme on Darpan Din

Aurangabad, Jan 6:

The Central branch of Jamat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) hosted a programme on Thursday on Darpan Din to discuss the problems of journalists and solutions on them.

The programme started with the recitation of Quran by Nasir Ahmed. Marathi translation of the verses of the Quran was read by Majid Khan. Naushad Usman made an introductory speech. The experts opined that the attitude of various social and voluntary organisations towards journalists and media as a whole is often negative.

Journalism expert Dr Shahed Shaikh demanded that the government should give insurance cover to the journalists, consider assaults and attacks on them.

President of JIH Aurangabad (central) branch Dr Shadab Musa said that society should not have unrealistic expectations from journalists as they are also a part of human society. Dr Badr-ul-Islam also spoke. Adil Madani proposed a vote of thanks.