JIH Women`s Wing hosted State-level workshop on entrepreneurship

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

Women`s Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) and Rifah Chamber of Commerce and Industry jointly organised a State level entrepreneurship workshop at Younus Colony on Sunday to guide women who want to become self-dependent and uplift economic condition.

The experts advised the participants to keep skilled and hardworking people for their industry. “No industry can be successful without hard work. Do a thorough study of the Government scheme which are for women's empowerment.

An expert Shaikh Zakir guided the participants on an online zero investment business.

Nazimuddin Siddiqui spoke on ‘Small Scale Industries for Women’ while Ashfaque Alam Siddiqui shed light on ‘Successful Investment Planning, Shaikh Zakir on ‘Online Zero Investment Business, Shaikh Hanif and Md Shoeb on ‘New Ways of Marketing.’

Taufique Aslam Khan the State president of Rifah Chamber Of Commerce and Industry delivered the concluding speech. Earlier Sajida Parveen (Secretary, State Women’s Wing, JIH) made an introductory speech. Fahimunissa and other members conducted the proceedings of the workshop.