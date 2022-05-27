Jilted lover held for blackmailing newly wed bride

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 27:

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against a jilted-lover on charge of blackmailing a 19-year-old newly wedded bride, by uploading her objectionable photographs taken prior to her marriage and making it viral on social media.

Police said, the victim Namrata (name changed) and her family stays in Waluj Mahanagar. One year ago, she had gone to her maternal uncle’s home in Bhadola (Buldhana district). She got befriended with a youth Sudhakar Gajanan Nikam in the village and both of them fell in love with each other. After staying there for three months, Namrata returned to Waluj Mahanagar. Sudhakar used to come to Aurangabad and the two used to meet intermittently. In the meantime, they also developed physical relations. The duo had also captured these private moments in the camera. Later on, Sudhakar approached Namrata’s father with marriage proposal, but it was turned down as he was of not their caste.

In a fit of anger, Sudhakar then shared his personal photos taken with Namrata and shared it on her father’s Whatsapp and also on Namrata’s facebook page. After learning about the incident, Namrata’s father went to meet him at his village and told Sudhakar to mend his way and not to spoil the life of Namrata. The issue was settled as Sudhakar tendered an apology for his act and assured of not harrassing her further.

Threatening of suicide

After some days, Sudhakar again got active on social media. He contacted Namrata on her cellphone and threatened of ending his life if she does not elope’s with him. Namrata ignored the talks, the jilted lover then threatened her to end his life by consuming poison at her house. Namrata lost her mental balance due to frequent threatening calls by the accused. Hence her family admitted her in the hospital for treatment.

Harassment after marriage

The family members after treatment tied nuptial knot of Namrata with a suitable bridegroom, two months ago. Sudhakar continued to harass and blackmail her even after marriage. To get rid of frequent harassment, Namrata then lodged complaint against him at Waluj MIDC police station.

Under guidance of the police inspector Sandeep Gurme, the second PI Shyamkant Patil is investigating the case.

Prior to the marriage, Sudhakar met Namrata’s father during the engagement ceremony and threatened him of annulling her marriage. He also uploaded their personal photographs on social media. Hence, Namrata’s father had lodged a complaint with the police station.