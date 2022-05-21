Jilted lover kills girl near Deogiri College campus

Aurangabad, May 21:

In an heinous crime, a jilted-lover dragged the hair of a girl student

from Deogiri College (in Padampura vicinity) and brutally stabbed her to death, in broad daylight, at a distance away from the college, today afternoon.

The 19-year-old deceased Granthi Sukhpreet Kaur was a first year student of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course.

It is learnt that a youth contacted the girl when she came outside the college. The two entered into heated arguments. In a fit of anger, the youth dragged by holding her hair to a length of 200 feet from the college and then stabbed her to death with a sharp-edged weapon.

The incident seems to have taken place due to one-side love by the youth. The police has found a lead in the case and a squad has left to arrest the suspect Sharan Singh.

Meanwhile, sensation has prevailed in the city as the incident had taken place in broad daylight.