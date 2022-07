JITO Aurangabad ladies wing formed

Aurangabad, July 31:

Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) new Aurangabad ladies wing has been formed. The office bearers are chairperson Dimple Pagariya, vice chairpersons Sangita Kotecha, Sonal Jelmi, chief Secretary Priya Muttha. joint Secretares Pallavi Ostwal, Rakhi Jain and treasurer Suruchi Mugdiya.