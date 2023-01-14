JITO organises seminar on financial literacy

Aurangabad

JITO ladies wing, Aurangabad organised a seminar on financial literacy on Thursday. The event was inaugurated by JITO vice chairman Ravi Khinvasara, chapter chairman Paras Ostwal, chairperson Dimple Pagariya, Sangita Kotech, Rakhi Jain, Sonal Jain and Suruchi Mugadiya. The dignitaries also launched the JITO women’s wing bulletin.

Dimple Pagariya said that the Motto of bulletin is to reach Sakal Jain Samaj of Aurangabad and to inform everyone about the wing’s activities and the projects lined up.

Khinvasara said the ladies wing is doing commendable work in the social arena and the members should be praised and encouraged.

Speaker CA Paras Gangwal guided the audience on financial literacy. He emphasized the importance of fixed deposit, gold and real estate investment, and sip accounts for saving money.

Poonam Kasliwal and Garima Lalwani conducted the proceedings of the function and Sonal Jain proposed a vote of thanks. Shilpa Deora presented the Navkar mantra.

Darshu Phulpagar, Kavita Ostwal, Ranjoo Jain, Sangita Sanklecha, Anita Runwal and others took efforts for the success of the event.