JMFC extends PCR of 3 honey trap accused

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) S P Bedarkar has extended the police custody remand (PCR) of the honey trap accused Mansi Manohar Jadhav (24), Arjun Prakash Lokhande (37) and Aditya Dnyaneshwar Shire (21, all residents of Bhimnagar in Bhausinghpura), till February 3.

Earlier, the accused were arrested by the City Chowk police station. As the custody was ending today (Friday), the police produced them in the court. The government pleaded for an extension in five days PCR as Mansi had not informed the police about Rs 15 lakh which she had collected from a jeweller. Hence the inquiry has to be done. Besides, the supplier of the pistol has to be traced and investigate whether this gang has cheated many more persons. Hence the JMFC gave the above order.