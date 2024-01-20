JNV admission test held at 48 centres

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The selection test for admissions to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) was held at 48 centres of the district on Saturday.

The talented students get modern education in sixth to 12th standard in JNV, reducing discrimination between rural and city education. The selection test is held for the admissions so that all should have equal opportunity for a bright future.

Nearly 17,032 students who are studying in standard V applied for the examination conducted for admission to VI standard. Of them, 15,397 students appeared for the test. A total of 1,635 candidates were absent. Education office (secondary) M K Deshmukh, Principal of JNV (Kannad) Pankaj Deshmukh, education extension officer J V Choure and all bloc education officers worked for the success of the examination.

Test has 3 sections

The selection test which was conducted for a two-hour duration has 3 sections with only objective-type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks, which were based on mental ability, arithmetic test and language test.