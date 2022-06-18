Joint efforts of all needed for coming out of crisis- Gehaney

Conference jointly organised by IIMA and AISA

Aurangabad, June 18:

The prevailing crisis in the industrial sector developed due to corona would come to an end only by jointly working towards the goal of development and looking for the new opportunities, said Ramesh Gehaney, executive director and COO, Endurance Technologies Ltd, while speaking at the inauguration of the 5th MAT select conference organized by the Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMA), Aurangabad branch along with the Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association (AISA) in the city on Saturday.

Speaking on the theme ‘Profit Sustainability and Growth in Volatile Business Environment’, Gehaney said, today, we need to look at the global market, not just the Indian market. Such opportunities have now arrived and we should make good use of it. How we meet customer-market expectations is important. We need to have a strong track record of how to adapt to changing times, not to be overwhelmed by current crises. IIMA national president HK Sharma said, corona gave birth to many new concepts like work from home. We need to adapt to this new culture as soon as possible. We need to be ready to embrace new knowledge, new technology, training and a mindset consistent with the times. AISA executive director Vinayak Pole, IIMA city branch president K Shrihari, technical committee president Sanjay Sanghai, conference chairman Paras Mutha, Shrikant Mule, AISA president Suraj Dumne, Dutta Bedade and others were present.

Important sessions in the programme

In the first session, international corporate trainer, Dr Anil Lamba, delivered a lecture on ‘3 Super Secrets of Increasing Profits.’ Vice president (SCM), Wheels India Ltd TVS Group, TBA Barathi, spoke on the ‘Challenges and opportunities in material cost optimization’ in second and former director general supplies and transport (Defense), Lt Gen Balbir Singh Sandhu, delivered a lecture on ‘Defining Strategy for Optimization of profits and growth.’