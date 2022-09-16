Journalist Dhawale passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

Senior journalist K M Dhawale (72) passed away due to paralysis attack on Friday afternoon. The funeral procession will start from his home at Pawannagar Hudco on Saturday at 10 am. The last rites will be performed on him in the crematorium near SBOA School on Jalgaon Road. He worked in various newspapers in the city like Ajanta, Mahanayak, Loknayak and other papers. He is survived by wife, daughter, two sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.