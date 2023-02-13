Joyful learning needs to enhance students' interest in study

Aurangabad:

“The attendance of students cannot be increased in the classroom until and unless the interest of learning is not created among students. There is a need to lay stress on joyful education and action-based guidance,” said Dr Vijay Pandharipande, the former vice-chancellor.

He was speaking in a one-day workshop organised on ‘New Education Policy’ at the Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) recently for principals and department heads. Management Council member Kaishnath Deodhar presided over the programme.

Dr N N Bandela, HRDC director Dhanashri Mahajan, and assistant director Dr Mohammed Abdul Raffey were also present.

Dr Vijay Pandharipande said that it was named as NEP, but, it has many old things and traditions.

He said that there is an emphasis in NEP on higher education through mother tongue, college autonomy, and continuous evaluation. “The changes in education from school to colleges through NEP is a welcome move but, they should not remain on just papers,” he added. Kashinath Dodar also spoke.