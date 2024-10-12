JSW Green Mobility marks major step in Marathwada's Development

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

JSW Green Mobility marked a key step in Marathwada's development on Vijayadashami. The Bhoomi Pujan for its electric vehicle and commercial vehicle project at Bidkin DMIC. The ceremony was led by Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of the JSW Group, along with his wife Sangeeta Jindal on Saturday.

JSW Green Mobility is building a massive project spread across 636 acres in the Bidkin industrial belt of Auric City, part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. Auric City handed over two plots of land, one of 546 acres and the other of 90 acres, to JSW in Bidkin DMIC just two days ago. Just two days after receiving the land, the Jindal group performed the Bhoomi Pujan on Vijayadashami, marking the start of construction. Sajjan Jindal and his wife Sangeeta Jindal initiated the construction by performing the ritual. Notably, the Jindal couple performed Bhoomi Pujan on both plots of land, with only a few senior company officials present. The quick initiation of Bhoomi Pujan following the land acquisition has generated a lot of enthusiasm in the business community.

Key Points

Approximately 20,000 Jobs to Be Created

JSW’s investment in Auric City will create 5,200 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs, offering vendor opportunities for local entrepreneurs. Local entrepreneurs are expected to get vendor opportunities through the company.