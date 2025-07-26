JSW to build own vendor network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

JSW Green Mobility will develop its own vendor ecosystem to support its Rs 27,000 crore EV manufacturing project in the Bidkin DMIC area of Auric City, industry sources said.

Construction has begun on a 640-acre site, split into 550 and 90-acre parcels, where JSW will produce electric cars and commercial vehicles. Passenger EV production is expected by 2027. Unlike Toyota, which already has vendors in place, JSW will build a new supplier base, attracting strong interest from local industrialists.