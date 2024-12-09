JSW to launch EV Brand at Bidkin DMIC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

JSW Green Mobility will develop its own brand of electric vehicles at the Bidkin Industrial Zone in Auric City, part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). The company has already begun work, laying the foundation stone at the site two months ago.

Several large projects, including Toyota-Kirloskar, Lubrizol, Ather Energy and JSW's electric vehicle plant, were announced for Bidkin DMIC before the assembly elections. JSW has acquired two plots of land 546 acres and 90 acres for its electric vehicle manufacturing project. The company plans to invest Rs 27,200 crore, creating over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs. JSW’s swift ceremony on October 12 has generated significant interest. The company, led by Managing Director Sajjan Jindal, plans to not only produce electric vehicles at Bidkin but also develop its own EV brand, responding to the growing demand for electric vehicles in the country.

Investors await quick project launches at Bidkin DMIC

Toyota, JSW, and Ather Energy’s projects at Bidkin DMIC promise significant job creation. JSW's fast ceremony has heightened expectations. The business community anticipates that these companies will start their projects soon.