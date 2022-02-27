Jt-IT commissioner felicitates newly qualified CAs

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

The city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Western India Chartered Accountants Students Association (WICASA) jointly organised a programme at ICAI Bhavan in the city on Sunday to felicitate newly qualified CAs.

Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (Aurangabad) Kiran Deshpande felicitated newly qualified CAs. ICAI Central Council member CA Umesh Sharma was the guest of honour. “A total of 69 students qualified as CA final examination held in the November/December 21 session,” said CA Yogesh Agrawal, the city branch chairman.

Addressing the gathering, Kiran Deshpande gave words of wisdom to newly qualified CAs. He also told about independence, integrity and excellence in CA course.

Some new CAs also spoke. CA Sharon Rodrigues conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Branch secretary CA Kedar Pande, its treasurer CA Amol Godha, WICASA chairman CA Mahesh Indani, committee member CA Rupali Bothara and Income tax officer Pravin Pande were present for the ceremony.