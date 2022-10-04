Judges, police officers were on the target of PFI

Five suspects sent to judicial custody

Aurangabad:

Some judges and senior police officers of the state were on the target of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) disclosed in a hearing in the court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, as the police custody of all five PFI suspects ended, the court sent them to Harsul Jail in judicial custody .

Sheikh Irfan Sheikh Salim alias Maulana Irfan Milli (37, Kiradpura), Syed Faizal Syed Khalil (28, Rosebagh), Parvez Khan Muzammil Khan (29, Juna Baijipura), Hadi Abdul Rauf (32, Rahman Ganj, Jalna) and Sheikh Nasser Sheikh Saber (37, Baijipura) are the accused. According to information, as the police custody of the accused, who were arrested in the city and Jalna, expired on October 4, the ATS officials today brought them to the court under tight security and presented them before sessions Judge NN More.

The court was told on behalf of the ATS that the investigation has revealed that all these five activists of PFI have international connections. Lakhs of rupees have been transferred from their bank accounts when their financial situation is poor. All suspects were in touch with other suspects arrested in Nashik, Nanded and Mumbai. They used to train youths in places like Padegaon, Naregaon and Jinsi areas.

Funds were collected for PFI. Some judges and senior police officers were on the target of PFI. The officials also requested the court to increase their police custody. The lawyers of the accused objected to the police custody. After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court remanded all the accused to judicial custody and sent them to Harsul Jail.