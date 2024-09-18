‘Julus-E-Mohammedi’ to be taken out today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Julus-E-Mohammedi’ a procession, will be taken out in the city on September 19 as part of commemorating the birth of prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

It may be noted that Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated in the city on Monday. Every year, Julus-E-Mohammed’ is taken out on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. This year, it was postponed in view of Ganeshotsav.

Now, the procession will be taken out at 9 am on Thursday.

Flag hoisting will be done at different places during the process. Convener of the organising committee Dr Shaikh Murtuza said that a large number of people would participate in the procession.

He said that Julus-e-Mohammadi was organised in the city every year to celebrate the Prophet's birth.

“This tradition has been going on for the past four decades. This year, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi was on September 16, a day before the Ganesh immersion. The biggest question was how to take out the procession on this day. To keep the peace of the city intact, the police requested the coordination committee to organise the procession after two days,” he said.

Dr Murtuza said that the committee decided to hold a procession on September 19. “Along with Sunni brethren, members of Shia and Bohra communities also participate in the procession in large numbers,” he said. Flowers are showered on the procession at various places.

The procession will commence at Nizamuddin Chowk in Shahaganj at 9 am. It will return to Nizamuddin Chowk via Nawabpura, Jinsi Chowk, Champa Chowk, Shahabazar, Chelipura, Manzoorpura, Lotakaranja, Buddilane, Junabazar, City Chowk and Shahaganj areas. Dr Murtuza has appealed to all to participate in the procession.